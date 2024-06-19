Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Booking were worth $4,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of Booking stock traded up $20.11 on Wednesday, reaching $3,973.18. 179,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,542. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3,682.03 and its 200-day moving average is $3,586.00. Booking Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $2,605.00 and a one year high of $3,989.12. The firm has a market cap of $134.81 billion, a PE ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.40.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $11.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4,205.00 price target (up from $4,150.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,800.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,583.07, for a total transaction of $78,827.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 211 shares in the company, valued at $756,027.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,534.10, for a total transaction of $2,650,575.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,318,211.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,021 shares of company stock worth $3,617,852. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Company Profile



Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

