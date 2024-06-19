BOOK OF MEME One Day Volume Reaches $103.54 Million (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last seven days, BOOK OF MEME has traded 15% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOK OF MEME has a total market capitalization of $591.33 million and approximately $103.54 million worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,966,327,627 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. BOOK OF MEME’s official website is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

Buying and Selling BOOK OF MEME

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,966,327,627.43. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.00875969 USD and is up 2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 174 active market(s) with $157,526,358.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOK OF MEME directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOOK OF MEME should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOOK OF MEME using one of the exchanges listed above.

