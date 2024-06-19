Boltwood Capital Management Trims Stock Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 1.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 2,748 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $257,982.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,349,826.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded up $2.43 on Wednesday, reaching $93.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,951,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,281,583. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.87. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.55.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.452 per share. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.16%.

Several equities analysts have commented on MCHP shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

