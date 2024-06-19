Boltwood Capital Management Trims Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Boltwood Capital Management lessened its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $518,780,000 after acquiring an additional 13,513 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.2% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 95 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 14.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 24.2% during the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,942 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $824,217,000 after purchasing an additional 24,991 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Chipotle Mexican Grill Stock Performance

CMG stock traded up $62.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3,427.61. The stock had a trading volume of 694,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,706. The stock has a market cap of $94.16 billion, a PE ratio of 73.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3,121.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,732.93. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,768.64 and a 52-week high of $3,463.07.

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill are scheduled to split on Wednesday, June 26th. The 50-1 split was announced on Tuesday, March 19th. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, June 25th.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The restaurant operator reported $13.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $1.74. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.74% and a net margin of 12.70%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 55.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total transaction of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 6,406 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,185.92, for a total value of $20,409,003.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,221,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,509 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,164.44, for a total value of $7,939,579.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,417.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,015 shares of company stock worth $35,023,769. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CMG has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,442.00 to $3,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,250.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,668.00 to $3,888.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3,200.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,201.19.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.