Boltwood Capital Management Has $6.46 Million Stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,320 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF makes up about 2.0% of Boltwood Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Boltwood Capital Management owned 0.07% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $6,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 17,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 5,158 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $304,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 96,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 492,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 132,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $291,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock traded up $0.19 on Wednesday, reaching $26.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 701,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,123,779. The company has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.10. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $22.88 and a 52 week high of $27.23.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

