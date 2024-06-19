Boltwood Capital Management Has $567,000 Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Boltwood Capital Management reduced its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,938 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Tapestry by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,554,418 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $907,190,000 after buying an additional 173,111 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,018,492 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $403,032,000 after purchasing an additional 280,959 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,954,829 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $219,197,000 after purchasing an additional 54,647 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 77.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,748,737 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $211,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tapestry by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,321,308 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $195,877,000 after purchasing an additional 597,715 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tapestry stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,171,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,235. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.98. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.99 and a 52 week high of $48.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.37.

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 39.78%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Tapestry’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Tapestry from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.53.

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

