Boltwood Capital Management Grows Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 197.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,041 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 14,634 shares during the period. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Investment Group LTD. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 209.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 331,282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,599,000 after purchasing an additional 224,262 shares in the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 197.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,971 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 7,947 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 174.0% in the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,548 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Walmart by 223.5% in the first quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,580 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its holdings in Walmart by 185.5% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 24,207 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after purchasing an additional 15,728 shares in the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,092,120,157.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 633,518,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,132,123 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $73,610,637.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 647,371,888 shares in the company, valued at $42,092,120,157.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock valued at $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.60. 12,093,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,152,189. The company has a market capitalization of $543.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.45. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.85 and a 1 year high of $67.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

