Boltwood Capital Management Grows Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Boltwood Capital Management raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the quarter. Boltwood Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHA. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,525,876,000 after acquiring an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,341,000 after acquiring an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,247,000 after acquiring an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $47.15. 630,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,160. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $38.05 and a 52 week high of $49.54.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

