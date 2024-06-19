Boltwood Capital Management Acquires New Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Boltwood Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,665 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $446,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13,625.0% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 549 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 609 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 1.7 %

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $59.12. 13,500,311 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,229,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. New Street Research started coverage on PayPal in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.82.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

