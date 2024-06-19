BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH) Trading Up 0.3%

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF (TSE:ZWH – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$23.44 and last traded at C$23.42. Approximately 18,193 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 13,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$23.35.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$23.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$22.65.

BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO US High Dividend Covered Call ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.