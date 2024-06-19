BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB) Trading Up 0.4%

BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) (TSE:ZWB – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$17.35 and last traded at C$17.27. Approximately 209,493 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 145,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$17.20.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Stock Up 0.4 %
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$17.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.78.
BMO Covered Call Canadian Banks ETF (ZWB.TO) Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.64%.
