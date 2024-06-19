Block (NYSE:SQ) Shares Down 1%

Shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) dropped 1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $61.78 and last traded at $61.90. Approximately 7,176,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 7,278,238 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Block from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Block from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Block has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.59.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.83. The company has a market cap of $38.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.54.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Block had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 2.04%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,177,410.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $42,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,790,374.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 111,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.73, for a total transaction of $9,238,128.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 485,645 shares in the company, valued at $40,177,410.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 247,739 shares of company stock worth $18,584,747 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in Block by 303.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 541,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,333,000 after purchasing an additional 407,333 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Block by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 16,492 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Block by 194.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 104,642 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,851,000 after acquiring an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in shares of Block by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 58,991 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after acquiring an additional 8,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB bought a new stake in shares of Block in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,842,000. 70.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.



Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

