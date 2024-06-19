Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (BGB) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on June 28th

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.101 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.11%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund stock opened at $11.99 on Wednesday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $12.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.68.

About Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

