BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.13

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $14.51. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 138,237 shares trading hands.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.
