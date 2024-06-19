BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.13

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.13 and traded as low as $14.51. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust shares last traded at $14.54, with a volume of 138,237 shares trading hands.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.28.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $1.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,610,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 75.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 49,007 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 21,027 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 316,477 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 54,342 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 5,386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000.

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

