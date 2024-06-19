BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Short Interest Update

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,170,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the May 15th total of 13,190,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.2 days. Currently, 9.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at BJ’s Wholesale Club

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $77,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $77,370.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,459.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 14,106 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $1,213,116.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,507,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,204,268. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 39.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,013,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,136,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,385,000 after buying an additional 590,113 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,940,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,229,000 after buying an additional 369,317 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,883,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,146,000 after buying an additional 217,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,647,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,174,000 after acquiring an additional 150,414 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Price Performance

BJ traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.01. 1,232,173 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,725,843. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.24. BJ’s Wholesale Club has a 12-month low of $60.45 and a 12-month high of $90.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.39.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Gordon Haskett raised BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.88.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

