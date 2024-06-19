BitShares (BTS) Price Down 10.9% This Week

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BitShares coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. BitShares has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $112,491.11 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001192 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000675 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000591 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000659 BTC.

BitShares Coin Profile

BTS uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,439,259 coins. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. The official website for BitShares is bitshares.github.io. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

