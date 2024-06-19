Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $109.56 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $109.56 million and $478,695.72 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for approximately $6.83 or 0.00010495 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,058.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $390.55 or 0.00600307 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00043146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.44 or 0.00068315 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000190 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001260 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 6.71831867 USD and is down -3.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $261,195.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

