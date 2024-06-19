BITCOIN ADDITIONAL 24-Hour Volume Tops $47,789.22 (BTCA)

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. One BITCOIN ADDITIONAL coin can now be bought for approximately $64,969.79 or 1.00043447 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a market cap of $806.84 million and approximately $47,789.22 worth of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00010708 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00009333 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.04 or 0.00012374 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00005220 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000048 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $53.25 or 0.00081994 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Profile

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s total supply is 1,299,197 coins and its circulating supply is 12,418 coins. The official website for BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is btcadd.io. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL’s official Twitter account is @btca_en.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. BITCOIN ADDITIONAL has a current supply of 1,299,197.02 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITCOIN ADDITIONAL is 65,489.85430548 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://btcadd.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITCOIN ADDITIONAL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITCOIN ADDITIONAL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BITCOIN ADDITIONAL using one of the exchanges listed above.

