Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Short Interest Down 6.8% in May

Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,550,000 shares, a decline of 6.8% from the May 15th total of 3,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,930,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 7.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Activity at Beyond

In other news, Chairman Marcus Lemonis bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,468.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Beyond news, Director Joseph J. Tabacco, Jr. acquired 12,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.01 per share, with a total value of $198,524.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 97,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,560,302.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Marcus Lemonis acquired 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.64 per share, with a total value of $50,468.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 197,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,168.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 40,095 shares of company stock valued at $596,237. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Beyond alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BYON. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the first quarter valued at about $33,599,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $8,956,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in Beyond in the first quarter worth about $2,271,000. Boston Partners bought a new position in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,152,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Beyond during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Beyond from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Beyond in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Beyond from $19.00 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Beyond from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.36.

View Our Latest Report on BYON

Beyond Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of BYON traded up $0.23 on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,044,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,665,872. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $629.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 3.80. Beyond has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $39.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $24.64.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.30). Beyond had a negative net margin of 23.67% and a negative return on equity of 32.05%. The company had revenue of $382.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Beyond will post -2.99 EPS for the current year.

Beyond Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.