BELLUS Health (TSE:BLU) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.48

BELLUS Health Inc. (TSE:BLU – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$19.48 and traded as low as C$19.24. BELLUS Health shares last traded at C$19.48, with a volume of 28,666 shares changing hands.
BELLUS Health Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 16.40 and a current ratio of 33.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$19.48. The company has a market cap of C$2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of -0.28.
About BELLUS Health
BELLUS Health Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of refractory chronic cough (RCC) and other cough hypersensitivity indications. Its lead product candidate includes BLU-5937, an antagonist of the P2X3 receptor, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treatment of RCC and chronic pruritus.
