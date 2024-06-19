Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Monday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of BLPH stock opened at $0.06 on Monday. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.03 and a 1-year high of $0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.05. The company has a market cap of $751,105.45, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 0.71.

About Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development of products for the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. Its primary product is INOpulse, a proprietary pulsatile nitric oxide delivery platform for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension.

