Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 2,902 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,902 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BMY shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The stock had a trading volume of 18,747,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,438,554. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $39.91 and a 1 year high of $66.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 0.43.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.53) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 13.50% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

