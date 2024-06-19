Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 112 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $6,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $454,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.5% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 1,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

ROP traded up $6.51 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $560.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 496,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,335. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $453.17 and a one year high of $565.00. The firm has a market cap of $59.95 billion, a PE ratio of 40.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $535.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $541.44.

Roper Technologies Announces Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 18.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 21.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a report on Monday, April 29th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Roper Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $696.00 to $680.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $596.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roper Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher Wright sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total transaction of $166,401.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,550,453.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Application Software, Network Software, and Technology Enabled Products. The Application Software segment offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise software and information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

