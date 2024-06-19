Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Raises Position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 2,374.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,894 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 89,140 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $10,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dell Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 47,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $261,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DELL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dell Technologies

In other Dell Technologies news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total value of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider William F. Scannell sold 106,483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.15, for a total transaction of $13,752,279.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 356,077 shares in the company, valued at $45,987,344.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 139,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $18,986,079.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,272,822 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,552,899.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,876,742 shares of company stock worth $893,291,618. 46.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Up 5.0 %

DELL traded up $7.12 on Wednesday, reaching $149.15. The company had a trading volume of 33,500,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,269,042. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.74 and a 1 year high of $179.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.46 billion, a PE ratio of 30.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.74.

Dell Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.33%.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

