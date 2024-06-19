Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $3 Million Holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,513 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,000,292,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Schlumberger by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,379,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,922,768,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617,971 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Schlumberger by 123,063.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 4,347,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $226,253,000 after acquiring an additional 4,344,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Schlumberger by 79.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,919,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $286,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,182,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Schlumberger by 30.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,370,835 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $488,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954,620 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

SLB stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.44. The company had a trading volume of 13,068,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,333,379. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.37 and a 200-day moving average of $49.75. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $63.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.54%.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $977,956.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bejar Carmen Rando sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $216,281.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $977,956.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Gavin Rennick sold 38,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $1,838,647.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,213,686.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,158 shares of company stock worth $5,099,893. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SLB. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Schlumberger from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Schlumberger from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Schlumberger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.06.

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

