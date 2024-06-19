Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Buys 341 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 40,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Stryker comprises approximately 1.4% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $14,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 203.3% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 91 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Rogco LP bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK traded up $3.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $348.67. 839,609 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,184,369. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $132.83 billion, a PE ratio of 39.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $336.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $331.22.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Stryker from $367.00 to $378.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Stryker

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.