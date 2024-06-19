Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Acquires 8,629 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 20.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,244 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,629 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 304.8% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, United Community Bank acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Electric Power

In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $440,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Stock Performance

Shares of American Electric Power stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,320,098. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.76. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.38 and a 52 week high of $93.44. The firm has a market cap of $46.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.53.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cfra reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target (up previously from $90.00) on shares of American Electric Power in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

