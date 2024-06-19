Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) & PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV) Critical Survey

PetVivo (NASDAQ:PETV – Get Free Report) and Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

PetVivo has a beta of 2.24, indicating that its stock price is 124% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Beauty Health has a beta of 1, indicating that its stock price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for PetVivo and Beauty Health, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PetVivo 0 0 0 0 N/A Beauty Health 3 7 2 0 1.92

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Beauty Health has a consensus target price of $6.29, suggesting a potential upside of 249.21%. Given Beauty Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Beauty Health is more favorable than PetVivo.

24.6% of PetVivo shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Beauty Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.1% of PetVivo shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 41.0% of Beauty Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares PetVivo and Beauty Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PetVivo -1,016.64% -1,319.59% -299.92% Beauty Health -20.48% -0.02% N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PetVivo and Beauty Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PetVivo $920,000.00 11.88 -$8.72 million ($0.86) -0.64 Beauty Health $398.00 million 0.56 -$100.12 million ($0.70) -2.57

PetVivo has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Beauty Health. Beauty Health is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than PetVivo, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Beauty Health beats PetVivo on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PetVivo

PetVivo Holdings, Inc., a biomedical device company, engages in the manufacturing, commercializing, and licensing of medical devices and biomaterials for the treatment of afflictions and diseases in animals. Its lead product is Spryng, a veterinarian-administered, intraarticular injection for the management of lameness and other joint afflictions, such as osteoarthritis in dogs and horses. The company's pipeline products also include therapeutic devices for veterinary and human clinical applications. PetVivo Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Beauty Health

The Beauty Health Company designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products worldwide. The company's flagship product includes HydraFacial that enhance the skin to cleanse, extract, and hydrate the skin with proprietary solutions and serums. Its products also comprise Syndeo, a Delivery System designs to connects providers to the consumer's preferences to create a more personalized experience; consumables, such as single-use tips, solutions, and serums used to provide a hydrafacial treatment; SkinStylus SteriLock Microsystem, a microneedling device used for the treatment of enhancing appearance of surgical or traumatic hypertrophic scars on the abdomen and facial acne scarring in Fitzpatrick skin types I, II, and III; and Keravive, a treatment for scalp health. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

