BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX) Insider Buys A$76,850.00 in Stock

BCAL Diagnostics Limited (ASX:BDX – Get Free Report) insider Jayne Shaw acquired 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.11 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of A$76,850.00 ($50,894.04).
BCAL Diagnostics Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 6.70, a current ratio of 5.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.77.
About BCAL Diagnostics
