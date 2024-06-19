Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.72 Per Share

Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2024 EPS estimates for Barnes Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 14th. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.72 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.65. DA Davidson currently has a “Buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Barnes Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Barnes Group’s FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.
Separately, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Barnes Group from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th.
Barnes Group Trading Down 0.7 %
Shares of NYSE:B opened at $39.57 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 439.44, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.40. Barnes Group has a 1-year low of $18.79 and a 1-year high of $43.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.98.
Barnes Group (NYSE:B – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $430.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.32 million. Barnes Group had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 5.92%.
Barnes Group Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 29th. Barnes Group’s payout ratio is presently 711.11%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Barnes Group
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Irenic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,219,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $10,871,000. Invenomic Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $7,759,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Barnes Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,689,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,366,000 after acquiring an additional 206,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barnes Group during the 4th quarter worth $4,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.82% of the company’s stock.
Barnes Group Company Profile
Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as mobility, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.
