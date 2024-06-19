Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 3.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 22,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 82,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Barksdale Resources alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRO

Barksdale Resources Trading Down 3.3 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 0.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.27.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Barksdale Resources

(Get Free Report)

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.