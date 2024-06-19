Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Shares Down 3.2%

Barksdale Resources Corp. (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. 22,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 82,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Barksdale Resources from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Barksdale Resources Trading Down 3.3 %
Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barksdale Resources Corp. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Barksdale Resources
Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Barksdale Resources
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Outlook Therapeutics: Analysts Forecast Over 500% Stock Upside
- Stock Dividend Cuts Happen Are You Ready?
- Campbell Soup Co. Targets Fiscal Q4 Stock Recovery
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Zebra Analysts Upgrade Stock, Forecasting Major Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Barksdale Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barksdale Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.