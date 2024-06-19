Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance

Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.67.

Get Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund alerts:

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.

Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BGH. PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $1,014,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 94,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 58,465 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $777,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $656,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 123,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 37,670 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.