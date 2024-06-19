Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH) Short Interest Update

Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund (NYSE:BGH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a growth of 9.2% from the May 15th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Stock Performance
Shares of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.44. The company had a trading volume of 48,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,777. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.18 and a 200 day moving average of $13.99. Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund has a 52-week low of $11.92 and a 52-week high of $14.67.
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.1056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%.
Institutional Trading of Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund
Barings Global Short Duration High Yield Fund Company Profile
Babson Capital Global Short Duration High Yield Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. The fund is co-managed by Babson Capital Global Advisors Limited. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in global high-yield bonds, loans, and other income-producing instruments that are, at the time of purchase, rated below Baa3 by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or below BBB- by Standard & Poor's Rating Services.
