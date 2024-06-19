Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Holdings Decreased by Daily Journal Corp

Daily Journal Corp cut its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300,000 shares during the quarter. Bank of America makes up about 42.8% of Daily Journal Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Daily Journal Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $75,840,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 431.0% during the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Bank of America by 192.3% during the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.79.

Bank of America Stock Performance

NYSE BAC traded up $0.48 on Wednesday, reaching $39.99. 30,804,467 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,991,304. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $40.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.22%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Featured Articles

