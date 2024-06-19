Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Plans — Dividend of $0.07

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Friday, June 7th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.0681 per share by the bank on Monday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 9.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous — dividend of $0.00347.
Banco Bradesco has increased its dividend by an average of 26.7% per year over the last three years.
Banco Bradesco Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BBDO opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.60. Banco Bradesco has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $3.21.
Banco Bradesco Company Profile
Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.
