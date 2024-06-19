Baltic Classifieds Group (LON:BCG) Shares Up 0.9%

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Free Report) was up 0.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 235 ($2.99) and last traded at GBX 229.50 ($2.92). Approximately 286,387 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 470,502 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 227.50 ($2.89).

The firm has a market cap of £1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,590.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.43, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 236.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 232.59.

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals for automotive, real estate, jobs and services, and general merchandise in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, and City24.lv; job and service portals, which include CVbankas.lt, GetaPro.lv, GetaPro.ee, and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprising Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

