Axie Infinity Price Down 16% Over Last Week (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Axie Infinity token can currently be bought for about $6.08 or 0.00009332 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $888.32 million and approximately $36.73 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Axie Infinity has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010705 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65,067.28 or 0.99827520 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012463 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000061 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00005173 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.29 or 0.00081765 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

Axie Infinity (AXS) is a token. It launched on October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 146,043,318 tokens. The official website for Axie Infinity is axieinfinity.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Axie Infinity

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 146,004,149.41076857 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.93570404 USD and is up 1.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 461 active market(s) with $49,739,779.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Axie Infinity should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Axie Infinity using one of the exchanges listed above.

