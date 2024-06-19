Avondale Wealth Management Invests $33,000 in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI)

Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BBAI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter worth $308,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in BigBear.ai in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in BigBear.ai by 94.3% during the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of BigBear.ai by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 19,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of BigBear.ai by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 7.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at BigBear.ai

In other news, Director Pamela Joyce Braden acquired 140,939 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.49 per share, for a total transaction of $209,999.11. Following the purchase, the director now owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $665,130.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other BigBear.ai news, CAO Sean Raymond Ricker sold 36,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.07, for a total transaction of $75,037.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,428 shares in the company, valued at $205,815.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela Joyce Braden purchased 140,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.49 per share, with a total value of $209,999.11. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 446,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,130.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BigBear.ai Stock Performance

BBAI stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,436,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $317.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 3.58. BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.16 and a 12 month high of $4.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.91.

BigBear.ai (NYSE:BBAI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $33.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BBAI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BigBear.ai in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of BigBear.ai in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

About BigBear.ai

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

