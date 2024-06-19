Avondale Wealth Management Has $1.56 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF comprises 1.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRE. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 219.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:KRE traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,873,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,015,122. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.23. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52 week low of $37.66 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 1.56.

About SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.