Avondale Wealth Management Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,730 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 6.1% of Avondale Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $8,684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $97.95. 7,030,595 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,415,472. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.34 and a 200 day moving average of $97.35. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $99.70.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

