Avondale Wealth Management Buys 88 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 191.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. AutoZone accounts for about 0.3% of Avondale Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $422,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 0.3% during the third quarter. Alcosta Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.1% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone stock traded up $30.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,969.59. 120,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 153,253. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2,893.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,848.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,375.35 and a 52-week high of $3,256.37.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $34.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,400.00 to $3,200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,104.13.

In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,255.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 in the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

