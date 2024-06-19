Avondale Wealth Management Acquires 1,250 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. Norges Bank bought a new position in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,184,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 29.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,990,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132,485 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,150,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,797,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,582 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth about $38,939,000. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 4,891,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,504,000 after acquiring an additional 655,686 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Kellanova stock traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,852,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,986,194. Kellanova has a one year low of $47.63 and a one year high of $68.69. The firm has a market cap of $20.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.02, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $59.44 and a 200 day moving average of $56.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Kellanova Announces Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Kellanova’s payout ratio is 83.90%.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total transaction of $4,503,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Nicolas Amaya sold 9,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $588,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,769.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.89, for a total value of $4,503,842.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,375,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,974,124,105.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 865,600 shares of company stock worth $50,754,708. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

K has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kellanova from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kellanova presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.85.

Kellanova Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

