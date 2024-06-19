Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE) is Versant Capital Management Inc’s Largest Position

Versant Capital Management Inc decreased its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 613,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,478 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF comprises 11.2% of Versant Capital Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Versant Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $39,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVDE. Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,936,000. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Quarry Hill Advisors LLC now owns 36,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the period. First National Bank Sioux Falls lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 149,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25,782 shares during the period. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 113,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,117 shares during the period.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 283,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,160. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.74. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $65.47.

About Avantis International Equity ETF

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

