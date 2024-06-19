Avalanche Market Cap Reaches $10.74 Billion (AVAX)

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for $27.30 or 0.00041837 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Avalanche has traded down 14.6% against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market cap of $10.74 billion and $290.22 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Avalanche alerts:

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00007691 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.24 or 0.00012625 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00010448 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004749 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 442,738,066 coins and its circulating supply is 393,391,696 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Avalanche is medium.com/avalancheavax.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source smart contracts platform launched in September 2020, known for its high scalability and rapid transaction finalization (sub-one second). Developed under the leadership of Dr. Emin Gün Sirer, it’s a robust platform for decentralized finance (DeFi) and enterprise blockchain solutions. The network can handle over 4,500 transactions per second and offers enhanced security against 51% attacks. Compatible with Ethereum’s development toolkit, Avalanche allows for easy interoperability and supports millions of independent validators as full block producers. It is also eco-friendly, catering to Web3 developers. The AVAX token serves multiple roles within the network, including transaction fees and network security. With the ability to host decentralized applications (dApps) and custom blockchains, Avalanche offers a versatile, high-performance ecosystem for developers, investors, and enterprises alike.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Avalanche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Avalanche and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.