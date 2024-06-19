AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Shares Sold by Compass Wealth Management LLC

Compass Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoZone by 97.2% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 29,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,093,000 after purchasing an additional 14,558 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.3% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in AutoZone by 5.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Duncan Williams Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $2,203,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 191.3% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total transaction of $6,720,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Jenna M. Bedsole purchased 36 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2,757.10 per share, with a total value of $99,255.60. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 36 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric S. Gould sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.00, for a total value of $6,720,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,912,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AZO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,300.00 to $3,250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,038.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,450.00 to $3,280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,104.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AutoZone

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO stock traded up $29.92 on Wednesday, reaching $2,968.75. 120,812 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,913. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,375.35 and a 12 month high of $3,256.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,893.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,848.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $35.67 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.60% and a negative return on equity of 54.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $34.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Profile

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.