Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. General Partner Inc. lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,933,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,238,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 45,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,601,000 after buying an additional 14,505 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $244.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.28, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $256.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $245.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.27.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 93.09% and a net margin of 19.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

ADP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

