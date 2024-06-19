Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,302 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ADSK. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Autodesk from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Autodesk from $270.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $239.00 price objective on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $262.42.

In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares in the company, valued at $7,264,960.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.01, for a total value of $1,443,835.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,387,662.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,501 shares of company stock valued at $11,714,162. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.61 on Tuesday, reaching $244.12. The stock had a trading volume of 3,377,022 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,553. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $52.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.43. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $218.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $238.07.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

