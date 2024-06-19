Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Friday, June 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.482 per share on Friday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a positive change from Aura Minerals’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35.

Aura Minerals Stock Performance

TSE ORA opened at C$12.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 119.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$11.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$10.10. Aura Minerals has a 1 year low of C$8.09 and a 1 year high of C$13.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$928.28 million, a P/E ratio of 183.57 and a beta of 0.45.

Aura Minerals (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$178.06 million during the quarter. Aura Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.26%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Aura Minerals will post 1.1825243 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Aura Minerals from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th.

Aura Minerals Company Profile

Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.

