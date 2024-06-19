AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lowered by Pensionfund Sabic

Pensionfund Sabic lessened its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund Sabic’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sora Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 250.3% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Price Performance

T stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 33,711,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.08. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on T. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Wolfe Research upgraded AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.54.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

