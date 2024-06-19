AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,408,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $42,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 3rd quarter valued at $11,265,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $11,554,000. Provence Wealth Management Group raised its position in AT&T by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Provence Wealth Management Group now owns 16,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in AT&T by 250.3% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 67,303 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after buying an additional 48,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $1,163,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays raised shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.54.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.05. 33,711,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,171,836. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $18.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were given a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

