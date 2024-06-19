Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by NBC Securities Inc.

NBC Securities Inc. lowered its position in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. NBC Securities Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATO. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC grew its stake in Atmos Energy by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Atmos Energy by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 1.8% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.46, for a total transaction of $1,746,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,701,039.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Diana J. Walters sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $47,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,018. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ATO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Atmos Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Atmos Energy in a report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.17.

ATO traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.00. 699,056 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,574. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $17.65 billion, a PE ratio of 17.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.67. Atmos Energy Co. has a one year low of $101.00 and a one year high of $125.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.44.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.23. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.805 dividend. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 24th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

